Two suspects detained for murder of Mukesh Sahani’s father

Patna, July 16 (IANS) Two persons have been detained in connection with the murder of Jitan Sahani, the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

The ADGP of Bihar Police, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, assured that the case would be solved soon.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Gangwar stated that Sahani was living alone in a two-storey house in Darbhanga and was found murdered on the ground floor.

He said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed which includes the rural SP, two DSPs, three SHOs, and other police officers to thoroughly investigate the case.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from the areas surrounding the crime scene. Two suspects have been detained based on this footage, and questioning is underway,” Gangwar said.

The investigation is on from all possible angles and scientific evidence has been collected from the scene.

“Through scanning of CCTV footage, mobile recordings, and statements of locals, we aim to solve this case promptly,” Gangwar added.

“The body has been sent for postmortem to determine the nature of the stab wounds and the weapon used. A bike and a large box found in the backyard of the house have also been taken as evidence. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected fingerprints and other clues to identify the culprits,” he said.

Gangwar urged the public to share any information related to the case with the Darbhanga SSP (9431822992), Rural SP (6287742988), or the toll-free number 14432.

