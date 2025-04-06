IPL 2025: 'I didn't expect to get a wicket on the first ball', says Archer

New Chandigarh, April 6 (IANS) Speedster Jofra Archer, who set the tone for Rajasthan Royals’ 50-run win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, said getting the wicket on very first ball of the second innings, was a crucial factor in helping the side getting an upper hand from the get go and bring energy in everyone on field.

In matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Archer gave away 76 and 33 runs respectively without taking a wicket. But Archer redeemed himself with a spell of 1-13 in RR’s win over Chennai Super Kings at Guwahati.

In Mullanpur on Saturday, Archer was at his roaring best to castle Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the opening over with over 145 kmph thunderbolts before coming back to remove Arshdeep Singh at the back end to lead RR’s demolition job of PBKS through an impressive spell of 3-25.

“Well, I thought that, if I can give the guys a good start, the bowler from the other end would take that up, do the same thing and hopefully keep passing the pressure on them. Honestly, I think the ball was supposed to swing a bit more.”

“I didn't expect it to not do as much, but I'm happy that I still was able to get a wicket with the first ball, and set the tone. It got everybody some energy and I'm just glad that we got the win in the end,” said Archer to Yashasvi Jaiswal in a video chat on iplt20.com on Sunday.

Jaiswal mentioned Archer aiming to bowl a bouncer to Arshdeep, but instead bluffing him with a half-volley. Explaining that, Archer said, "Yes, when I was running in, he bats away slightly, so I was like, just bowl at the stumps."

Jaiswal, who signalled a return to form by hitting a 45-ball 67, talked about his knock helping RR go past 200. "It was really important for me to always think to climb another mountain. I needed to absorb the pressure and enjoy the pressure because, of course, there is pressure in this game," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.