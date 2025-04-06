F1: Verstappen wins Japanese GP ahead of Norris and Piastri

Suzuka, April 6 (IANS) Max Verstappen scored his first victory of the 2025 season with a masterful drive to P1 in the Japanese Grand Prix, the World Champion holding off the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to claim a fourth consecutive win at the Suzuka Circuit.

In terms of the championship, Verstappen’s victory means that he is now just one point behind Norris at the top of the standings, with Piastri moving up to third ahead of Russell.

"It was tough, pushing very hard. The two McLarens were pushing me very hard so was a lot of fun out there. I'm incredibly happy. It started out tough this weekend, but we didn't give up, kept improving the car and starting on pole, could win the race.

"It is important to maximise your performance, and we did that very well this weekend. (Suzuka) means a lot to me. I knew I needed to try and stay ahead, in our final farewell race to Honda in Japan. This is the perfect send-off," Verstappen said, as quoted by F1.

Norris’ second place looked to potentially be under threat from his teammate in the closing stages, but, as the Australian’s challenge fell away in the final tours, the positions remained the same, with Piastri having to settle for third on his 24th birthday.

"I guess I just lost out yesterday. Max drove a good race today, made no mistakes. A flat-out race from start to finish, so it was tough but there was nothing we could get Max on.

"The (pit lane incident) was racing. Max is the last guy I expect to give me any space, in a good way, in a racing way. They deserved it this weekend. They are quick; they have been catching up and as a team, we didn't have enough this weekend, so we need to work hard," said Norris.

Charles Leclerc claimed fourth for Ferrari, ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, the latter of whom enjoyed an impressive run in the lead during the pit stop phase after going long for his opening stint.

Lewis Hamilton added to the Scuderia’s tally in the seventh, while rookie Isack Hadjar clinched his first points of the season with a solid drive for Racing Bulls in the eighth. Alex Albon followed in the ninth for Williams, with Haas’ Ollie Bearman claiming the final point on offer in 10th.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.