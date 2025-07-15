Stunt artiste Mohan Raj's death has sent us all into shock and heartbreak, says Pa Ranjith's production house

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Condoling the tragic demise of stuntman Mohan Raj, who passed away while performing a car stunt for the film 'Vettuvam', well known Tamil film director Pa Ranjit's production house Neelam Productions, which is producing the film, on Tuesday said that the death of the dearly loved stunt man had sent them all into shock and heart break.

Pa Ranjith took to his X timeline to post a condolence message released by his production house, Neelam Productions.

The post read, "On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long time colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film 'Vettuvam' in Nagapattinam district of Tamizh Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend."

Stating that a day that had started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all their good will had ended in the unexpected death of the stuntmen, the production house said that the news had has sent them all into shock and heart break.

"Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on. We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That inspite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always," the production house said.

Stating that Mohan Raj's death was devastating, the production house said that it deeply mourned the loss of Mohan Raj Anna as a husband, a father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being.

"He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist and that’s how he will always stay in our memory," it said.

