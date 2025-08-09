Stung by goof-ups, Kerala govt unlikely to proceed against whistleblower doctor

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (IANS) With support pouring in from all quarters for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College whistleblower Dr Harris Chirackal -- who alleged he was being “harassed” for exposing corruption and systemic failures in Kerala’s healthcare sector -- the state government appears poised to quietly end its investigation against him.

The widely respected doctor, who admitted he had to seek psychiatric help due to stress, said State Health Minister Veena George personally visited him during his hospital stay and spent some time with him.

“I was on leave for a few days and was under treatment. The Minister came and met me. Even though I am officially returning to service on Monday, I will visit my department on Saturday as I’ve been away for some time,” Dr Harris said.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has extended full support to him -- a major relief for the whistleblower. “I am told they will look into the matter, and I have no problem cooperating with any probe. I hold no ill will against anyone,” he added.

A key reason the state government may drop the case emerged during a press meet on Friday by the college principal and superintendent. In a widely shared clip, the superintendent -- seated beside the principal -- was overheard taking a phone call and instructing the principal to read out the report “as directed” by the caller. The incident sparked suspicions of a coordinated attempt to target Dr Harris.

It later emerged that the caller was a top medical professional heading a key state government body -- a revelation that left those pursuing action against Dr Harris on the back foot.

All eyes are now on Monday, when the Director of Medical Education (DME) is expected to submit its report, which is widely believed will give Dr Harris a clean chit -- as those who tried to trap him appear to have ended up trapping themselves.

