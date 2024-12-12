Student leader Dilip Kumar who was arrested during BPSC protests released from jail

Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) Student leader Dilip Kumar, who had been jailed following his arrest during a protest over the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam normalisation issue, was released from Beur Jail on Thursday evening.

He was granted bail on December 10.

His arrest had sparked widespread support from students and activists demanding his release.

Dilip Kumar was taken into custody on December 7 by Patna's Gardanibagh police.

The arrest followed protests led by him and other students against alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination system, particularly the normalisation process in the 70th BPSC examination scheduled for December 13.

The protests, which disrupted traffic on Bailey Road, led to a case being filed against Dilip Kumar and 250 unidentified individuals for inciting riots, obstructing government work, and conspiracy.

Prominent educationists like Khan Sir and Guru Rehman were also part of the protests, which criticised the BPSC's decision to provide question papers in multiple sets, claiming it would create unnecessary confusion among candidates.

After his release, Dilip Kumar addressed the media, expressing gratitude for the widespread support he received from students, teachers, and advocates across the country.

He particularly praised advocates who assisted him without charging fees.

In a fiery statement, he said: "If the coaching, education, and job mafia think that they can silence my voice by putting me in jail, they are mistaken. We will continue to fight strongly in the interest of students. The confusion regarding question papers was spread by BPSC itself, with the chairman claiming there would be multiple sets."

Dilip Kumar alleged that his arrest was part of a conspiracy to suppress dissent before the exams and declared his commitment to continue the struggle for students' rights.

He also shared that his time in Beur Jail provided him with insights that further strengthened his resolve.

The protests and Dilip Kumar's arrest have highlighted growing dissatisfaction among students with the BPSC's management of competitive examinations.

The normalisation policy and the alleged mishandling of question paper sets have become key issues for candidates, drawing sharp criticism from educationists and student leaders alike.

