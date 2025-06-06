Strictly follow Delhi govt advisory against illegal animal sacrifice for Bakra Eid: All India Muslim Jamaat Chief

Bareilly (UP), June 6 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) national President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, on Friday urged Muslims to strictly follow the Delhi government’s advisory regarding animal sacrifice on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid.

The advisory, issued by the Delhi government, prohibits the illegal killing of animals such as cows, calves, camels, and other restricted species. The directive, effective from June 7, aims to ensure public hygiene and uphold animal welfare.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said: "Everyone should adhere to the government’s advisory and avoid sacrificing banned animals. While Islam permits the sacrifice of certain animals, the government has imposed legal restrictions on some of them. In India, a large section of the population holds cows in deep reverence. Hence, respecting the law and the sentiments of others is essential."

He further appealed to celebrate the festival with discipline and responsibility.

"There are many animals that are not banned, and their sacrifice can be performed without issue. However, it should be done in a proper manner and location," he said.

The Maulana emphasised that sacrifices should not be carried out in public places and that remains of animals should not be discarded on streets, roads, or open areas.

"Avoid letting blood flow into drains or public spaces. If you're performing the sacrifice at home or in a designated area, make arrangements such as digging a small pit to bury the remains and blood. If that’s not feasible, collect the remains in a container and dispose of them through municipal garbage collection services," he added.

He added that such measures would not only ensure a respectful observance of the festival but also help avoid communal tensions.

"By being mindful, you protect the sanctity of the festival and prevent giving others a reason to object or raise controversy," he said.

Maulana Razvi called on Muslims across cities and villages to comply with the government’s guidelines.

"No matter where you live, follow the rules and celebrate the festival in a peaceful and law-abiding manner," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.