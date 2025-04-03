Startup Mahakumbh kicks off in Delhi, over 3,000 start-ups and 1,000 investors from 50 countries onboard

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The second edition of the three-day Startup Mahakumbh 2025 officially kicked off at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday, with the event standing as the largest gathering in India’s startup ecosystem, featuring over 3,000 startups showcasing their latest technologies, products, and services.

The Startup Mahakumbh is set to create a buzz in Delhi. Dubbed the world’s biggest event of innovation and entrepreneurship, it will bring together over 3,000 startups, over 1,000 investors and incubators, and more than 10,000 delegates from over 50 countries, providing an unparalleled platform to shape the future of India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Pavilions representing 10 dynamic sectors have been set up at the event, including AI, Deeptech, Cybersecurity, Health Tech, Biotech, Agri Tech, Energy and Climate Tech, Incubators and Accelerators, D2C, FinTech, Gaming and Sports, Defense and Space Tech, and Mobility.

Organised under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Startup India initiative of the Centre, the event aims to provide startups with opportunities for funding, networking, and global connections.

In his address at the event, Minister of State for Information and Technology Jitin Prasada expressed optimism about India’s growth prospects. "India is in safe hands. We are committed to becoming a developed nation by 2047. We have the talent, the skills, and an agile government. Unlike others, our government has been consistently elected for three consecutive terms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Together with stakeholders like you, we will collaborate to build a stronger, more creative, and vibrant India, fulfilling our commitment to the people of India," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma highlighted the significance of the event, saying: "The Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj taught the world the essence of making records. Similarly, Startup Mahakumbh is setting new benchmarks in our country’s development sector, showcasing new talents and driving India toward becoming a developed nation."

"Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posed new challenges in the world of startups, and in Uttar Pradesh, (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath has demonstrated how economic progress can be achieved through well-managed events. The UP pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh will showcase the state’s vibrant startup ecosystem, with over 15,000 registered startups. The leadership of UP’s Chief Minister deserves recognition for effectively managing the Maha Kumbh, and this event reflects that same spirit of progress."

