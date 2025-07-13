Startup funding stands at $95 million this week

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Startup funding in India stood at around $95 million this week, with 17 startups securing investments across various stages.

Out of these, five were growth-stage deals and 10 were early-stage, while two startups chose not to disclose their funding details.

Among cities, Bengaluru-based startups led with six deals, followed by Delhi-NCR with four.

Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities also witnessed activity.

Fintech emerged as the most funded sector this week with four deals.

Deeptech and SaaS startups followed with two deals each, while proptech, foodtech, and OTT startups also raised funds.

Seed funding rounds dominated this week, with seven deals. Series A and pre-Series A rounds saw two deals each, while pre-IPO, debt, and Series B rounds also featured.

The average startup funding over the past eight weeks stands at around $205.24 million, with roughly 21 deals per week.

Growth and late-stage startups collectively raised $72.9 million. Leading the pack was IPO-bound proptech firm Smartworks, which raised $20 million in a pre-IPO round.

Education-focused NBFC Varthana secured Rs 159 crore (approximately $18.5 million) through debt financing.

Clean-label food brand Kehtika raised $18 million in a Series B round led by Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital.

Fintech player Credit Wise Capital and Avis Hospital were also part of the funding list this week.

In the early-stage category, 10 startups raised a total of $22.11 million. Tech-enabled NBFC InPrime Finserv led this segment by raising $6 million in its Series A round from Pravega Ventures.

Other notable startups that raised funds include NRI-focused fintech platform Belong, OTT microdrama app Chai Bisket, home services startup Clean Fanatics, and deeptech firm Green Aero.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity startup LdotR and SaaS platform Monetize360 also raised capital but did not disclose the amounts.

In strategic developments, workspace solution provider Incuspaze acquired VSKOUT, a B2B SaaS platform offering curated data analytics for commercial real estate.

Separately, Infinity Fincorp Solution, a non-bank lender, signed a share purchase and subscription agreement with global investment firm Partners Group, which will acquire a significant majority stake in the company.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.