Stalin urges Centre to protect Tamil fishermen from arrest by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged the Union government to take immediate steps to protect Tamil fishermen from frequent mid-sea attacks, arrests, and seizures by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to the Union government on Monday, Stalin highlighted that in the past 10 years under the BJP government, 3,656 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested, 613 boats seized, and 736 attacks carried out against them. He stressed that only the central government can find a lasting solution to this crisis.

Stalin also noted that bilateral talks between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, which were last held in 2010, have not been resumed. Despite assurances from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding diplomatic discussions, no tangible progress has been made.

The Chief Minister demanded that Tamil Nadu fishermen be considered Indian citizens first and their fishing rights be safeguarded. He called on the Union government to urge Sri Lanka to repeal the 2018 Sri Lankan Fishermen Act (Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats Act), and secure fishing rights in the Katchatheevu region for Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Since February 24, fishermen in Rameswaram have been on an indefinite strike, demanding the release of their colleagues arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. As part of the protest, 700 mechanised boat fishermen have suspended operations, keeping their vessels docked along the shore. The strike is expected to cause a daily revenue loss of Rs 1 crore, impacting over 10,000 workers in the fishing industry.

At a consultative meeting held at the Rameswaram fishing harbour, fishermen’s associations unanimously decided to halt all fishing activities until the detained fishermen are released. VP Sesuraja, president of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, revealed that Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested four times this month alone. Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 119 fishermen and 16 boats have been seized.

Sesuraja also pointed out the financial burden on the families of the detained fishermen, who are often forced to pay hefty fines imposed by Sri Lankan authorities for their release. Fearing further arrests and boat confiscations, many fishermen are now hesitant to venture out to sea. In response, fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu are planning large-scale protests against these detentions.

Antony John, a fishermen’s association leader, stated that groups in all coastal districts of Tamil Nadu will soon finalise a date for massive demonstrations. He emphasised the urgent need for the Union government to secure the release of all detained fishermen, retrieve impounded boats and establish a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to resolve the issue permanently.

Fishermen’s associations have also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift diplomatic action to prevent mid-sea arrests and protect the livelihoods of coastal communities. Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen’s leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government’s inaction, noting that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons, leaving their families in financial distress. He pointed out that since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded, further jeopardising the fishermen’s ability to earn a living.

In his appeal, Chief Minister Stalin urged the central government to convene a Joint Working Group to find a permanent solution to this ongoing crisis.

