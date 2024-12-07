ST panel issues notice to K'taka DGP, SP for not booking Legislative Council Chairman Horatti

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has served notices to Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan and Hubballi-Dharwad Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopala Byakod for not filing an FIR against Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who allegedly misused his authority for personal gains.

DGP Mohan and SP Byakod have been asked to appear before the ST Commission on December 12, sources said.

The notice was issued following the complaint by Arun Hirehala, a resident of Dharwad.

The complainant alleged that after identifying R. N. Pujar as a person from a Scheduled Tribe, Horatti, being an elected representative, misused his authority and influenced officials in 2009 to register Sarvodaya Shikshana Trust in Dharwad in his name.

"This act is illegal and has resulted in the economic exclusion of Scheduled Tribes. It has subjected Scheduled Tribes and others to exploitation. The Scheduled Tribes, entitled to benefit from the trust's services in education and employment, have been denied all rights under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution," the complaint alleged.

However, in January 2022, acting on the complaint of Akhila Karnataka Valmiki Nayaka Mahasabha, Karnataka Police filed an FIR against Horatti and five others at Dharwad Rural Police Station. The complainant alleged that when members of the Mahasabha visited schools in Dharwad for inspection, the followers of Horatti assaulted them.

Horatti was made the fifth accused in connection with the dispute over the management of the Trust.

The complaint also mentioned that the members were abused, casteist remarks were hurled at them and their car was also damaged in the incident.

The FIR against Horatti was condemned and the Members of the Legislative Council demanded the suspension of the Superintendent of Police and Police Inspector of the Dharwad district.

Later, the Karnataka Police Department suspended the Police Inspector of Dharwad Rural Police Station Sridhar Satare, for lodging an FIR against Horatti.

Basavaraj Horatti is an eight-time MLC and BJP leader.

