Srinagar records season's first sub-zero temperature

Srinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) J&K's Srinagar city recorded a sub-zero temperature for the first time this season on Wednesday as the higher reaches continued to reel under freezing cold.

The Meteorological Department officials said Srinagar city recorded a sub-zero minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

The sub-zero temperature was accompanied by morning fog, making passage of pedestrians and vehicular movement difficult.

Water taps at many places in Srinagar city and the suburbs froze in the morning and people were seen lighting small fires around water taps to de-freeze them.

Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 3.7 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.

Jammu and Katra recorded minimum temperatures of 10.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 5 degrees Celsius, Banihal 9.3 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Gurez Valley in Bandipora district recorded fresh snowfall in the morning.

As the winter continues to tighten its grip over Kashmir Valley, people at places are seen making charcoal from dry and fallen Chinar leaves. Kashmiris use charcoal to light their fire pots 'Kangri'.

A charcoal-lit Kangri kept under the 'Pheran' is still the best bet for a Kashmiri to keep body and soul together during the intense winter cold.

Shoppers are seen buying warm clothes, and thick tweed cloth, which is used in making traditional 'Pheran'.

As electricity continues to play hide and seek in Kashmir, locals have learnt over the years to trust traditional heating attire more than central heating or electric heaters.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' starts on December 21 and ends on January 30.

Most water bodies including rivers, streams and lakes freeze during the Chillai Kalan as long icicles formed of ice from melting snow on rooftops hang precariously from leaves in the Valley during the Chillai Kalan.

Traditional practice of storing dried vegetables like tomatoes, brinjals and pumpkins for the lean winter months is still popular among the locals for whom fresh vegetables become costly and difficult to come by during the snowy winter months.

