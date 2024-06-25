Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Iceland PM, discusses need to prioritise mental health issues

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living founder and global spiritual leader, was received by Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson in Reykjavik, where they discussed the importance of mental health and societal welfare.

Their meeting focused on the current peace situation in Europe, the need to address mental health issues, and on the importance of putting individual well-being at the core of societal prosperity.

Sri Sri shared about the work of the Art of Living Foundation which uses time-tested meditation and breathing techniques to help individuals get rid of stress, tension and anxiety, and which facilitates overall physical and mental wellbeing. He also spoke about how the Art of Living is rehabilitating prisoners and gang members in Denmark with the "Breathe Smart" programme to reduce the cycle of violence and drug addiction among offenders, and which promotes inner peace and a sense of care for one another.

As part of the meeting, the Art of Living founder also commended Prime Minister Benediktsson for Iceland’s contribution to combat climate change.

Nearly 100 per cent of Iceland's electricity production comes from renewable sources. Sri Sri visited Iceland following meetings and keynote speeches at events at the United Nations in Geneva, and prior to travelling further to public events in the US.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.