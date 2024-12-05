Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 TN fishermen near Katchatheevu

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested 14 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu when they were fishing near Katchatheevu, and their two boats were also seized.

The fishermen were nabbed early in the morning for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Other fishermen who witnessed the incident reported that the Sri Lankan Navy severely attacked them, damaging their fishing nets and GPS equipment. They also claimed that their boats were deliberately rammed by the Navy, causing further damage.

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday (December 3), the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing near Neduntheevu. According to the Tamil Nadu coastal police, Sri Lankan authorities have accused these fishermen of entering their waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities. The arrested fishermen, aboard two fishing boats, were taken to the Kangesan Naval Base for further investigation.

The recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen have caused significant distress among the fishing community.

There are growing calls for both the central and state governments to take action to prevent such incidents.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats.

Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails. During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister raised the issue of these arrests with the Sri Lankan government, urging measures to prevent further detentions and boat seizures.

However, despite these discussions, the arrests have continued unabated, prompting fishermen’s associations in Tamil Nadu to plan large-scale protests across the coastal districts.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, told IANS that fishermen’s associations across the state are organising widespread protests in response to the ongoing arrests. “The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands of families who rely on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already gripped fishermen and their families about venturing out to sea,” he said.

Thajudhin also highlighted that the Sri Lankan government is in the process of nationalizing mechanized fishing boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen. “This action will devastate the industry, as many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings,” he explained.

The fishermen’s association has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to intervene and end mid-sea arrests and the seizure of mechanized boats, which are the backbone of the fishermen’s livelihoods.

K.M. Periasamy, a fishermen leader from Ramanathapuram, emphasised the emotional and financial toll on fishermen and their families. “Families are in deep distress due to regular arrests and attacks in mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Navy,” he said.

Periasamy revealed plans to meet with the Prime Minister and the Union External Affairs Minister to address these issues. He added, “The seizure of mechanized boats is financially crippling families who have no means to repay the loans taken to purchase these boats. Tamil fishermen venture into the high seas for fishing, not for unlawful activities. We urge the Indian government to resolve this matter at the highest level with Sri Lankan authorities.”

