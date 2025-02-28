Sree Vishnu’s next with director Hussain Sha Kiran titled ‘Mrithunjay’

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) The makers of director Hussain Sha Kiran’s upcoming thriller featuring actors Sree Vishnu and Reba John in the lead, have now announced the title of the film as Mrithunjay.

Light Box Media, the firm producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the YouTube link to the film’s title teaser and said, ”Every clue matters. Every move is a risk. But in this game - Jay decides when it’s over #mrithyunjay title teaser out now.”

The title and the first look of the film were released on Friday to mark the birthday celebrations of actor Sree Vishnu.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan too shared the link to the film’s title teaser on his X timeline.

Dulquer wrote, “Mrithunjay Title teaser out now. Wishing the team the very best!”

Actor Sree Vishnu himself shared the link to the title teaser and said, “A New me.A New game. I see it. Now, it’s your turn. #Mrithyunjay This one hits different. Thank you to the entire team for the wishes.”

The film, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati. It is being presented by Ramya Gunnam.

Music for the film is by Kaala Bhairava and editing is by renowned editor Sreekar Prasad. Cinematography for the film is by Vidyasagar and production design is by: Manisha.

Apart from Mrithyunjay, Sree Vishnu is also working on another film titled Single. The romantic comedy is being directed by Tamil director Caarthick Raju and features Ketika Sharma and Ivana in the lead along with Sree Vishnu. The film will also have comedian Vennila Kishore playing a pivotal role. Music for this film is by Vishal Chandrashekar and cinematography is by director Velraj. Editing is by National Award winning editor Praveen KL and art direction by Chandrika Gorrepati.

