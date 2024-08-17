What is the tussle between Preity Zinta and PBKS co-owner?

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, one of the four owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) has filed a case against co-owner Mohit Burman at the Calcutta High Court, according to reports.

Zinta has approached the court seeking a restraining order against Mohit as she fears he might go ahead and sell a portion of shares to another party. Currently, Preity Zinta holds 23 per cent shares while Mohit owns 48 per cent. The other two co-owners Ness Wadia owns 23 per cent while Karan Paul accounts for the remaining shares.

Media reports say that Mohit, who is on the board of directors, is planning to sell off 11.5 per cent of his shares to an unknown party and Zinta is seeking interim measures to stop him from doing so. It is claimed that Mohit cannot sell a part of his shares to a third party without giving an opportunity to the co-owners first to buy. If they decline the offer, he may go ahead and sell the shares to the other party.

