Tom Cruise to steal the show at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Paris is preparing for an exuberant closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic games which will come to an end on August 11. Hollywood’s action star Tom Cruise is expected to mark the closing of games with his high-octane stunts.

As per reports, the 62-year-old actor will rappel down from the top of Stade de France carrying the Olympic flag to Los Angeles and skydive down onto the Hollywood sign. The gravity-defying stunt will be a scene stealer at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Cruise has reportedly performed and filmed the stunt.

The Mission: Impossible is known for doing daredevil stunts in his movies. It may be noted here, Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Olympic Games and this death-defying stunt is part of passing of the traditional games torch from Paris to LA.

The American actor was spotted cheering the athletes in Paris in the presence of popular singer Ariane Grande and his former wife Nicole Kidman.