T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: All you wanted to know!

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 - Super 8 stage: After two weeks of many thrillers and nail-biting matches, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is now advancing to the Super Eight stage. The T20 world cup began on June 1 with 20 teams divided into four groups A, B, C and D.

Here’s the outline of the crucial Super 8 round of the world cup tournament:

What is Super 8?

Super Eight stage is a decisive phase of the T20 world cup tournament. The Super 8 round will commence on Wednesday, June 19 and end on Tuesday, June 25. Top two teams from each group will compete for the next qualifying round in this stage.

Which teams from Group A, B, C, D qualified for Super 8?

India (Group A) USA Australia (Group B) West Indies (Group C) Afghanistan (Group C) South Africa (Group D) Scotland or England from Group B and Bangladesh or Netherlands from Group D will grab the last two spots in the Super 8 stage.

Division of Super 8

As the name suggests, Super 8 will have a total of 8 teams from all the four groups. These qualified teams are now divided into Groups 1 and 2.

Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Netherlands

Group 2: USA, South Africa, West Indies, England or Scotland

In the Super 8 stage, four teams of each group will play three matches against their opponents in the same group. As this is a knock-out stage, only two top teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which is scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago & Guyana on June 26 and 27 respectively. Barbados will host the T20 world cup final on Saturday, June 29.