T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: All you wanted to know!

Jun 15, 2024, 19:08 IST
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 - Super 8 stage: After two weeks of many thrillers and nail-biting matches, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is now advancing to the Super Eight stage. The T20 world cup began on June 1 with 20 teams divided into four groups A, B, C and D. 

Here’s the outline of the crucial Super 8 round of the world cup tournament: 

What is Super 8? 

Super Eight stage is a decisive phase of the T20 world cup tournament. The Super 8 round will commence on Wednesday, June 19 and end on Tuesday, June 25. Top two teams from each group will compete for the next qualifying round in this stage. 

Which teams from Group A, B, C, D qualified for Super 8?

India (Group A) USA Australia (Group B) West Indies (Group C) Afghanistan (Group C) South Africa (Group D) Scotland or England from Group B and Bangladesh or Netherlands from Group D will grab the last two spots in the Super 8 stage. 

Division of Super 8

As the name suggests, Super 8 will have a total of 8 teams from all the four groups. These qualified teams are now divided into Groups 1 and 2. 

Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Netherlands

Group 2: USA, South Africa, West Indies, England or Scotland

In the Super 8 stage, four teams of each group will play three matches against their opponents in the same group. As this is a knock-out stage, only two top teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which is scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago & Guyana on June 26 and 27 respectively. Barbados will host the T20 world cup final on Saturday, June 29.

Match Date  Venue
USA vs South Africa June 19 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
 
England or Scotland vs West Indies

June 20

 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia
 
Afghanistan vs India    

June 20

 Kensington Oval in Barbados
 
Australia vs Bangladesh or Netherlands    

June 21

 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
 
England or Scotland vs South Africa     June 21 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia
 
USA vs West Indies     June 22 Kensington Oval in Barbados
 
India vs Bangladesh or Netherlands     June 22 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
 
Afghanistan vs Australia     June 23 Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent
 
USA vs England or Scotland     June 23 Kensington Oval in Barbados
 
West Indies vs South Africa     June 24 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
 
Australia vs India     June 24 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia
 
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh or Netherlands     June 25 Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent
 

