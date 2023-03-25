Question On Virat Kohli in Class 9 Exam Paper Goes Viral

Virat Kohli's on-field performance has garnered him a tremendous fan base, making him perhaps the most popular cricketer in the country. A photo of Kohli during his century against Afghanistan in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup has recently gone popular on social media. The photograph was used as a topic for a class 9th question paper, which requested students to write 100-120 words regarding Kohli's performance.

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League 2023 is almost approaching, and Virat Kohli's strong form will undoubtedly give the Royal Challengers Bangalore a big edge. Kohli recently remarked about going through a hard spell and then rebounding to recover his peak form.

Virat Kohli was India's leading T20 World Cup scorer, with one ODI century against Bangladesh and two ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka before slamming his 28th Test century against Australia in the 4th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.

A question for the English exam of 9th Standard.



