KKR Skipper Likely To Miss IPL 2023

IPL 2023: India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Australia at home due to a back injury. The latest news is that Shreyas Iyer may be unavailable for the Kolkata Knight Riders for the first few games of the 2023 IPL season.

According to reports, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is said to be straining to walk, and if the rumours are true, KKR may have to hunt for a possible leader to take them through their first few games. Shreyas has been suffering from a back problem for quite some time.

Iyer was KKR's leading run-scorer in IPL 2022, and while the team did not make the playoffs, his captaincy qualities were well-acknowledged. As a result, Iyer will be a huge loss for the two-time winners.

In the IPL 2022, KKR finished seventh on the points table at the end of the league stages and did not advance to the playoffs. As a result, Iyer's availability is critical for the franchise ahead of the 2023 season.