IPL 2025 Restart: Should DJ Shows and Cheerleaders Be Banned for Respect?

As the highly anticipated 2025 IPL season resumes on May 17, teams are preparing for intense action. However, with the tournament restarting shortly after the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, there’s growing discussion on how to approach the remainder of the season in a way that respects the gravity of recent events.

In a powerful suggestion, cricket legend and ongoing IPL commentator Sunil Gavaskar has called for a shift in the tournament’s atmosphere. He proposed that the remainder of the IPL season should be conducted in a more somber and respectful manner, given the national tragedy.

Gavaskar emphasized that in light of the terror attack that resulted in the loss of several innocent lives, the focus should be on respect rather than celebration. Specifically, he suggested the removal of DJ shows and cheerleader performances for the rest of the season as a tribute to those who lost their lives.

“Our country has lost several civilians in a terror attack, and as the tournament restarts, it’s essential that we show our respect. We must refrain from DJ shows and cheerleader performances for the remainder of the season,” said Gavaskar.

While Gavaskar’s proposition has sparked thoughtful discussion, it also raises questions about the IPL’s entertainment-driven model. The league is known for its high-energy atmosphere, which includes music, cheerleaders, and flashy events. It remains to be seen whether the governing body of the IPL will embrace this change and strike a balance between honoring the victims and maintaining the IPL’s signature entertainment factor.

The cricketing community is eagerly awaiting to see how the tournament adapts as it resumes in the coming days, both on the field and in terms of its presentation.