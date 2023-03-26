IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Announce Jonny Bairstow Replacement

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have suffered a major setback ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Jonny Bairstow will be unable to compete owing to his ongoing recuperation from a leg injury.

Bairstow injured his leg and dislocated his ankle while playing golf last September, necessitating surgery in October. The right-hander has been unable to play since then. He is anticipated to be fully healthy for the forthcoming Ashes series against Australia in June. As a result, Matthew Short, an Australian batsman, will replace Bairstow in the PBKS team for IPL 16.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement," tweeted Punjab Kings