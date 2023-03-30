IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell To Miss Royal Challengers Bangalore's First Game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have suffered an early blow as two of their best international players might not play the early matches due to injuries. Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell are unlikely to play in the franchise's first match.

On Australia's recent tour of India, Hazlewood did not appear in a single game. He was forced to withdraw from the tour midway through due to an Achilles injury.

Maxwell, on the other hand, was last seen during the ODI series in India, although he has yet to regain full match fitness after recovering from a serious leg fracture. The all-rounder suffered a strange injury just after the T20 World Cup in 2022, leaving him to miss the Big Bash League (BBL). As the rest of the squad prepares for their first encounter against the five-time IPL winners, he is now training on strength and fitness at the gym.

