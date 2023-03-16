IND vs AUS ODI: Virat Kohli Eyes Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

IND vs AUS ODI Series: India and Australia will begin a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series on Friday, March 17 in Mumbai. Prior to the Test series, Kohli was in excellent form in ODIs, scoring two hundreds in three games against Sri Lanka at the start of the New Year.

Virat Kohli is aiming for huge achievements in the three-match series that will be played in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai. The former skipper is 191 runs away from becoming the fifth hitter in ODI history to reach 13,000 runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

On the other hand, Kohli ranked third on the list for most ODI runs at home, after Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Most ODI runs at home:

Sachin Tendulkar: 6976

Ricky Ponting: 5406

Virat Kohli: 5358

Jacques Kallis:517

Kumar Sangakkara: 472

