IND vs AUS: Netizens Brand Steve Smith Superman After Stunning Catch

IND vs AUS ODI: Steve Smith once again showed his fielding abilities by dismissing Hardik Pandya with one hand in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam. When the ball was flying towards the second slip, the Australian captain was positioned at the first slip. Smith gave it his all and dove to his right to catch the one-handed shocker and dismissed Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya miscalculated Abbott's 'outside the off stump' ball, sending it toward the second slip while attempting to play a defensive shot. Despite the fact that the ball's direction was far from Smith's position, the 33-year-old pounced on it with a superman dive, stretching himself to his maximum length.

Here is the video:

Steve Smith takes a blinder to dismiss Hardik Pandya! pic.twitter.com/nbtq9lz19Q — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) March 19, 2023

India's terrible form with the top order continued in the second ODI, as half of the squad was sent back to the pavilion within the first 10 overs. At the time of writing this article, India was 99 for 7.

What A Catch By Steve Smith 😮😮#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5J9n5dZglu — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) March 19, 2023

Name Steve Smith and taking one handed unbelievable catches.



One of the best fielder in the world. pic.twitter.com/DctvOwXy1L — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 19, 2023

