ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes No.1 Test Bowler

In the latest ICC Test rankings, Ravichandran Ashwin of India has surpassed England pacer James Anderson and become the number 1 Test bowler. Ashwin leads with 869 rating points after taking 25 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also made significant progress in the Test rankings for batsmen, rising seven places to take the 13th position. Kohli is currently only a few places behind teammates Rishabh Pant (ninth) and Rohit Sharma (10th) in the Test batting rankings. Axar Patel also had a great series, particularly with the bat, moving up eight places to 44th on the list for hitters and one place to fourth overall on the list for all-rounders after accumulating 264 runs across four matches.

There is no change among the ICC Test all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja is in first place, with Ashwin in second.

