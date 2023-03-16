How to Buy Tickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches in IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is just around the corner. Ten teams will compete in a home-and-away tournament format. Before the teams get to the final stage of the IPL 2023, they will play 70 league matches. Meanwhile, franchises were releasing the tickets. The Royal Challengers Bangalore home game ticket pricing list is available. The tickets price is between 2310 and 42350

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Mumbai Indians in the first match of the IPL 2023 on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The online tickets were available on RCB website and the home matches tickets sales start on 18th March at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at No.18 and 19 gates from 10.30 am.

Tickets price of RCB's home matches for IPL 2033 - All details & catagory wise. pic.twitter.com/16NOn2x7RT — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 15, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG), Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.