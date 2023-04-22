Andhra Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale grabbed the compound mixed team gold to open India's account at the Archery World Cup Stage One in Antalya, Turkey.

This was also India's second-ever World Cup gold medal in the mixed compound event. Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched their maiden gold in World Cup-3 in Paris 2022. In the absence of India's multiple World Cup winner Verma, who failed to make the cut from the national trials, the new-look Indian pair hit the centre an incredible 15 times from 16 arrows to defeat their 12th-seeded rivals in a lopsided final.Of the 15 perfect 10s, 12 times they hit the X (closer to the centre).

The second-seeded Indian duo of Jyothi and 20-year-old Deotale dropped just one point only once in the final end otherwise it would have been a perfect 160/160. here was no stopping Jyothi and Deotale who drilled in a string of perfect 10s to race to a 120-116 lead in the penultimate end.

The Compound Mixed Team shines at the #ArcheryWorldCup🏹 in Antalya,& wins 1️⃣st 🏅for 🇮🇳 The dynamic duo of @VJSurekha & Ojas Deotale wins 🥇 against 🇹🇼 with a score of 159-154. Great start to the season👏 Up next Jyothi in Women's individual SF match in the afternoon session pic.twitter.com/V2d6PeNbed — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 22, 2023

