'Special partnership' between PM Modi and Trump will steer India-US relationship: Shringla

Virginia, Aug 26 (IANS) Asserting that India enjoys the most comprehensive and multifaceted relationship with the United States, Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla has emphasised that New Delhi and Washington will find a way to conclude a satisfactory, mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement "early rather than late" that would also set the stage for the visit of US President Donald Trump to India for the Quad Summit, later this year.

Speaking to IANS at a private event in Virginia, Shringla asserted that the "strong connect" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump is an "enduring part" of the bilateral relationship.

"One thing that I know is that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi enjoy a very, very close and special partnership. They value the fact that they have such a strong connect. It comes from President Trump's first term in office, when you had events like Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump, but also had plenty of opportunities for them to meet, not only in our capitals, but different places across the world,” he told IANS.

Despite the current tensions, Shringla asserted that he is a firm believer in the India-US relationship.

"I believe that we have the most comprehensive, multifaceted relationship with the United States, the one that we have more than any other country and I do believe that the strength of that relationship, the values and principles that we share will see us through any ups and downs in the relationship. We've had those in the past, and we have seen them through, and we will undoubtedly see this through as well," he remarked.

Shringla remained hopeful that both sides will "find a way to conclude a satisfactory, mutually beneficial free trade agreement early rather than late” and that would set the stage for the visit of President Trump to India for the Quad summit later this year.

Addressing the event, the seasoned diplomat acknowledged that the US imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on India would adversely impact labour intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, agriculture and seafood but viewed the punitive measures as an opportunity for India to search for alternative markets.

"There are mitigation factors we are working on minimising the impact. One of the ways is to find alternative markets. We have Free Trade Agreements with Australia, UAE, UK, EFTA countries. We are close to concluding the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. This means that we can access different markets, and we would have the opportunity to divert some of our exports in that direction," he noted.

Shringla, who had served as India’s envoy to the US from 2019-2020, also called the appointment of Trump’s close aide Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India a "very positive step".

"We all know that he (Gor) is not only someone who has extraordinary capacities, who's contributed very greatly to the political environment in the US, but he's also very, very close associate of President Trump, and I think that makes a tremendous difference at this point in time, when we need all the bridging that we can get, so that, I think, it is a positive turn of events which we should welcome, and we do welcome in India," he added.

