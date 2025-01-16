Southern Zonal Council meet in Chennai on Jan 31, Amit Shah to chair

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) The Southern Zonal Council meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held in Chennai on January 31. The meeting will witness the participation of the southern states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Southern Council meeting will address a broad range of issues, including, boundary-related disputes, security matters, infrastructure concerns such as road, transport, industries, water, and power, forest and environmental issues, housing, education, food security, tourism, and transport.

The previous Southern Council meeting was hosted by the Kerala government in September 2022. A subsequent meeting, scheduled to be held in Telangana, was postponed.

According to established procedure, the zonal council meeting is preceded by a standing committee meeting, during which agenda items are scrutinized and prioritised.

These regional councils serve as forums for structured discussions on issues affecting one or more states or on matters between the Centre and the states.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Home Department revealed that the meeting will take place at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, near Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to bring up the pending Cyclone Fengal disaster relief funds during the meeting.

The state has sought a permanent relief package of Rs 6,675 crore from the Central government but has yet to receive the amount.

Tamil Nadu will press for an immediate sanction of the funds. Additionally, Tamil Nadu plans to highlight the delay in obtaining presidential assent for its anti-NEET Bill, which has been a long-standing demand of the state.

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate will oversee security arrangements for the meeting.

According to sources, the police have already conducted necessary security drills in preparation for the high-profile event.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing the meeting, tight security measures will be in place, following the standard operating protocol (SOP).

The country has five zonal councils established in 1957 under Sections 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. The Union Home Minister serves as the chairman of each of these councils, while the Chief Minister of the host state (selected on a rotational basis each year) acts as the vice-chairman. Two additional ministers from each state are nominated as members by the Governor.

