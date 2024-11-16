South Korean President proposes forum for AI standards among APEC economies

Lima, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol proposed establishing a forum among Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members to set standards to promote the integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) and manufacturing industries.

Yoon stressed APEC's significant role in global manufacturing during the APEC CEO summit, a business forum held alongside the APEC summit in Lima, as he noted the world has ushered in an "era of grand AI transition" that affects corporate competitiveness and national security, and changes the paradigm of the global economy, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Given that APEC accounts for a considerable portion of global manufacturing, we must promote the integration of manufacturing and AI to enhance the competitiveness of businesses in the region," Yoon said.

To this end, Yoon suggested forming a working group to develop common standards and certification systems for industrial AI applications.

He also underscored the importance of stabilising supply chains among APEC's 21 member economies, which collectively represent more than 2.9 billion people and account for over 60 per cent of global GDP, amounting to more than $63 trillion.

"To strengthen digital connectivity, we need to establish new norms and frameworks suitable for the digital era, such as the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement," he said.

Yoon also proposed hosting a "carbon-free summit" involving governments, international organisations and energy companies during next year's APEC summit to address pressing climate change and energy challenges.

South Korea will host the 2025 APEC summit in Gyeongju, located about 270 kms south of Seoul.

