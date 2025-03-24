South Korean Acting President Han vows to address urgent issues after reinstatement

Seoul, March 24 (IANS) South Korean Acting President, Han Duck-soo, said on Monday that he would spare no efforts to address urgent issues after he was reinstated, appreciating the Constitutional Court's ruling that dismissed his impeachment.

Han made the remark as he returned to office 87 days after the National Assembly voted to impeach him over his alleged role in suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3 declaration of martial law, among other reasons.

"As the Acting President, I will devote my full efforts to ensuring stable governance in accordance with the Constitution and the law," Han said during a national address.

"I will pour all my wisdom and capabilities into securing our national interests in the ongoing trade war that has already become a reality," he said, citing the changing economic and geopolitical landscapes following US President Donald Trump's inauguration, Yonhap news agency reported.

He also called for national unity as the nation is polarised over Yoon's impeachment, with a verdict for the high-stake case expected soon.

"The majority of the people I have served for nearly 50 years did not want the country to lean to the left or to the right. They simply wanted it to move upward and forward, rising and progressing," the seasoned technocrat versed in trade and diplomacy said.

Upon returning to office, Han was briefed on the wildfire relief efforts and instructed relevant authorities to make all-out efforts to quell wildfires that have ravaged the nation since Friday.

He also instructed the defence ministry to bolster military readiness and the foreign ministry to step up diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation with the United States and other partner nations amid global uncertainty.

To address rising concerns over social unrest stemming from prolonged political instability, Han called on police to maintain heightened vigilance at outdoor rallies and take "stern actions" against illegal activities.

