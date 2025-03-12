South African President mourns bus crash victims as death toll hits 16

Johannesburg, March 12 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families after a tragic bus crash in the country's northeastern province of Gauteng claimed 16 lives.

The accident occurred at about 6:45 a.m. local time (0445 GMT) on Tuesday when a bus flipped on a highway in Ekurhuleni City near Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

The death toll has risen to 16 after 12 people were confirmed dead at the scene, and 45 others were transported to hospitals with injuries.

According to a statement issued by the South African Presidency, Ramaphosa is "deeply saddened" by the reported deaths of the 16 people.

"While the cause of the recent incident is still under investigation, we are reminded that tragedies such as these leave more than physical scars, as they cause trauma that affects family relationships and the lives of survivors," said Ramaphosa.

The President also raised people's attention to road safety and urged drivers to be careful.

"We must reflect on the responsibility and conduct of everyone who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle in our country. The biggest factor in crashes is human error, and drivers must ensure vehicles are roadworthy and obey the rules of the road," he noted.

South Africa has witnessed multiple car accidents recently. On March 5, a bus carrying 35 passengers and a truck collided in the country's central province of Free State, killing 10 people.

On March 9, at least nine passengers lost their lives in a road incident in the country's eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, most road accidents in South Africa are caused by human error, which includes speeding, overtaking in prohibited areas, and drunken driving.

Creecy had asked the Road Traffic Management Corporation to meet with all bus operators soon, to speak about improving passenger safety.

