South Africa will strive to be better in little moments against Sri Lanka, says Dercksen

Colombo, May 1 (IANS) South Africa’s fast-bowling all-rounder Annerie Dercksen said her side is aiming to be better in many little moments in a match when they face hosts Sri Lanka in the third game of the women’s ODI Tri-series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

In their first Tri-series outing against India, South Africa lost by 15 runs in a chase of 277, despite a superb third ODI century by opening batter Tazmin Brits. In that game, Annerie had dismissed India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, before smashing three fours and a six in a career-best knock of 20-ball 30.

“I felt like we were in control for the majority of that game, and we probably lost in small little moments that swung the game away from us. One of the only things you can always control is your attitude and your energy.”

“Our fielding coach (Bongani Ndaba) summed it up pretty nicely; there's probably 320 balls bowled with all the wides and stuff in there. We probably made 10 mistakes, and we'll be judged on those 10 rather than the 310 other things we did well.”​

“For us (the aim) will be to be 100% and strive to be better in even those 10 other little moments and then making sure that it's a bit more of a well-rounded performance with the bat, walking it through to the end and get the team over the line,” said Annerie in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

South Africa have won 15 out of 23 ODIs against Sri Lanka, though, in their last 50-over meeting, hosts’ skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 195 took her side to a six-wicket win and overshadowed Laura Wolvaardt’s career-best knock of 184.

Since making her ODI debut in India last year, Annerie has been a regular figure in the South African team and earned comparisons with experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Annerie, who won the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award, quickly dismissed such comparisons, saying that she’s still in her learning and growing stage.

“Yeah, I've been compared to Kappie a lot, and I'm really not sure why. She's in a class of her own and someone I really look up to, and I see it as a big honour. I've got four ODI caps, so at the moment I'm looking to learn and experience as much as I possibly can, soaking in all the situations and knowledge from all the players around me,” she concluded.

