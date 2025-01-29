South Africa calls for more efforts to end Congo conflict after 13 soldiers killed

Cape Town, Jan 29 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday called for intensified diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following the deaths of 13 South African peacekeepers.

The South African troops, part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), have been killed in escalating fighting involving the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group and the Armed Forces of the DRC since last week.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, calling on the country to rally behind its soldiers "who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace on our continent."

The President reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to peace, urging all parties to respect the DRC's territorial integrity and engage in diplomatic processes to end the ongoing conflict.

"We call on all parties to this conflict to fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution," he said. "We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity."

Ramaphosa welcomed the United Nations Security Council's recent position on the situation in the DRC, which calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the reversal of territorial expansion by the M23, the withdrawal of external forces from the DRC, and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process.

He also emphasised that South Africa's military presence in the eastern DRC is "not a declaration of war against any country or state", Xinhua news agency reported.

"The members of the South African National Defense Force that are in the DRC are part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC," said Ramaphosa.

"The presence of the SAMIDRC forces demonstrates a commitment of SADC member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and, ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.