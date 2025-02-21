Sourav Ganguly’s convoy meets with minor accident on NH in Bengal; ex-cricketer safe

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) Former Indian cricket team captain as well as the erstwhile President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly’s convoy met with a minor accident on the National Highway near Singur in Hooghly district of West Bengal late on Thursday night.

Fortunately, the cricketing legend has been reported to be safe as neither Ganguly nor his driver received any injury in the accident.

The vehicle in which the former cricketer was travelling also did not have any major damage.

The fact that there was no report of injury to anyone or major damage to any vehicle has been confirmed by the district police superintendent Kamanasish Sen.

Even the waiting period for the former cricketer’s vehicle on the National Highway following the accident did not last for more than 10 minutes.

It is learnt that the driver of Ganguly’s vehicle had to apply a sudden brake as a truck loaded with goods attempted to overtake them.

Due to the sudden braking, the car behind Ganguly’s vehicle collided with the ex-cricketer’s car and the other cars tailing that vehicle also rammed into each other from behind, leading to a chain reaction of crashes.

However, Ganguly’s high-end luxury vehicle with the latest safety features was least impacted by the collision, thus avoiding any major injury to its passenger or any major damage to the vehicle.

Soon after, Ganguly’s vehicle proceeded towards Durgapur in East Burdwan district of West Bengal where he was supposed to attend a function.

As per latest information available he has already returned to Kolkata after attending the function at Burdwan.

Ganguly was in the headlines in the middle of August last year after a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit on the state government leasing 350 acres of land to him at just Re 1 for setting up a factory in West Midnapore district.

The Division Bench had also asked whether the land was given on lease to Ganguly after floating a proper tender.

