Sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence, says MEA on Canadian envoys reduction

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Days after India asked Canada to recall 41 diplomats from New Delhi by October 10 amid worsening ties, the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that a parity has been sought in diplomatic presence.

"On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told media persons in response to a question on the issue.

He further informed that discussions are going on to achieve parity.

"Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," he said.

Last month after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, bilateral ties have steadily gone downhill between both nations, after India had denied the allegations and both nations had expelled a diplomat each.

Meanwhile to queries on protests held outside Indian high commission in London by pro-Khalistani groups on Gandhi Jayanti, Bagchi said: "In the UK, there was a protest on October 2, and we certainly have taken up our concerns on the security of diplomats and premises there with the UK authorities. And this has been an ongoing thing. The issue is about security, about ensuring that our diplomats are able to function normally and our premises are safe and that the community is not targeted."

On Afghanistan's Embassy closing down its operations in New Delhi from October 1, Bagchi said: "Our understanding is that the embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in that embassy, as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, we received communication last week purportedly from the embassy, indicating that it intends to suspend operations at the end of September. Of course, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission."

He also said that "Afghan consulates general in Mumbai and in Hyderabad voiced their objection to that decision or to such a decision. We are also aware that there has been a prolonged absence of the Ambassador and that a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India in the recent past. We would hope that a substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, are able to continue to receive necessary consular support. On our part, we will continue with our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan."

On questions over pro-China leader Mohamed Muizzu winning the presidential elections in Maldives, Bagchi said: "The focus of our partnership with Maldives has always been on capacity building and working together to address our shared challenges and priorities, including security. As neighbours, we need to collaborate closely to address these challenges confronting our region, such as trans-national crimes as well as humanitarian assistance disaster relief situations. We look forward to engaging with the new administration in Maldives on all these issues."

