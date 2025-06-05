Sony Music India partners with The Hello Group to offer global touring opportunities for local Indian artists

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Sony Music India has announced a strategic partnership with Los Angeles-based global entertainment leader, The Hello Group (THG), to establish THG India.

This collaboration marks a significant international alliance aimed at strengthening the Indian music industry, with a special focus on supporting local Indian artists in the rapidly growing live music scene.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vinit Thakkar, Managing Director, Sony Music India, shared, “This is a great moment for the Indian music industry and its vibrant creative community. THG India marks our first international collaboration of this scale right here in India, and it serves as a critical bridge. By combining THG's strength in global live touring and their international network with our deep local expertise, we are strategically empowering Indian artists with the resources, seasoned management, and global network essential to truly accelerate their careers and resonate on the international stage.”

Taylor Jones, CEO of The Hello Group, emphasized the venture's global implications. He stated, “The Indian music scene boasts an incredible wealth of talent, and its global influence is undeniable. THG India reinforces our deep commitment to building a robust platform for these artists, underpinned by our extensive experience in live touring, artist development and publishing. With our dedicated team in Mumbai and our proven track record of orchestrating worldwide tours for top-tier artists, we are uniquely poised to amplify India’s voices like never before.”

A source revealed that this partnership combines Sony Music India’s deep local expertise and wide presence in the Indian music scene with THG’s well-established global network specializing in live tours and artist growth.

Operating under The Hello Group’s extensive international framework, THG India will deliver full-spectrum support for artists, encompassing professional management, worldwide live event bookings, and publishing services. Through this collaboration, Indian artists gain a smooth and supported entry into global markets, backed by a skilled team with a strong track record.

THG’s publishing arm boasts an impressive track record with over 50 Billboard #1 chart results and numerous platinum-certified singles and albums in Asia for artists such as BTS, NCT 127, ITZY, IVE, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, T.X.T, ENHYPEN, and TWICE. Their booking agency has booked shows and tours for a diverse roster for worldwide tours, including Jeff Satur, Mark Ambor, I.M (of MONSTA X), Matt Steffanina, Sunkis, Greyson Chance, EMEI, C-Kan, Kang Daniel, and others.

