Sonam Kapoor gushes over Shanaya’s adorable childhood video

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor couldn’t help but gush over Shanaya Kapoor’s adorable childhood video, which she shared online.

The clip quickly went viral, prompting reactions from her mom, Maheep Kapoor, father, Sanjay Kapoor, and cousin Sonam, who couldn’t help but gush over the throwback moment. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl wearing a tiger costume and playing with her parents. In the clip, her doting mom Maheep can be heard asking her to pose for a picture, but the little girl stubbornly refuses to cooperate. Shanaya’s father, Sanjay, can also be heard saying to his little girl, “Who is that cheetah? Ohh…”

Reacting to the video, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Cutey.” Maheep commented, “Always firing me right from the beginning.” Bhavana Pandey also posted, “Loved the firing you gave.” Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Roar.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan," directed by Santosh Singh. The movie, inspired by Ruskin Bond's beloved short story The Eyes Have It, will see Shanaya playing the role of a theatre artist, alongside Vikrant Massey, who portrays a blind musician.

On January 30, Shanaya shared an update on social media, marking the completion of a filming schedule for the project. She posted a picture of a clapboard and a cake, both featuring the words "schedule wrap," to celebrate the milestone.

Filming for "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan" began in Mussoorie last October, with further shoots scheduled in Europe. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to hit theatres in mid-2025.

Shanaya was initially set to make her debut with Karan Johar's "Bedhadak," alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada, but the project was reportedly shelved. Aside from "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan," Shanaya will also be seen in the upcoming "Student of the Year" web series, produced by Dharma Productions.

The actress also has the pan-India film "Vrushabha," co-starring Mohanlal, in the pipeline.

