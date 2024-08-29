Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her 'fashion lunch' in Dubai

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor, who was recently in Dubai for a launch event, has shared a glimpse of dining in a fine-dine Indian restaurant, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her friends.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam's friend Karishma Karamchandani shared some snaps from their lunch session.

Sonam, who has 35 million followers on the photo-sharing application re-shared the pictures in which we can see a plate of spaghetti, beluga caviar, paneer kulchas, malai stone bass tikka, and a full-fledged Indian thali--which has pulao, naan, gravy items, lentils, raita and papad.

The 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam also shared some pictures from her outing. In the snaps we can see her wearing a green and black long floral dress. She opted for a subtle makeup look and has half-tied her hair.

The look was rounded off with statement earrings.

She captioned the post as: "Celebrating the opening of Jamavar, a fine dining Indian restaurant in Dubai, with my dearest friend Samyukta. Feeling like a garden in bloom in this stunning floral dress, surrounded by love and laughter. Grateful for moments like these where friendship, food and fashion intertwine so beautifully, in the elegant ambiance of Jamavar."

On the professional front, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event-- the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.

