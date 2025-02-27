Sonam Kapoor celebrates mother-in-law Priya Ahuja’s birthday, lauds her selfless nature

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who has been on an acting sabbatical, is wishing her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday.

On Thursday, the ‘Neerja’ actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her mother-in-law in different moods and settings. One of the pictures shows Priya playing with the actress’ son Vayu. Another picture makes up for the perfect frame for a family photo with Sonam’s parents, and her husband Anand Ahuja’s parents.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the woman who always puts others first. Today, we celebrate you! Love you! @priya27ahuja”.

Earlier, Sonam along with husband Anand Ahuja watched the cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Apart from Sonam Kapoor several other stars from India flew to Dubai to witness the match.

Prior to this, Sonam had shared an adorable post on Valentine's day revealing that she loves her ‘forever crush’ Anand Ahuja even 'more than online shopping’. The 'Raanjhanaa' actress took to her Instagram and dropped two pictures posing with her husband. In the first picture, the lovebirds can be seen smiling at the camera, whereas Anand Ahuja picked up Sonam Kapoor in the second still.

“Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping… just don’t ask for my fries! Happy love day! #EverydayPhenomenal”, the actress wrote.

Furthermore, Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated seven years of her film ‘Padman’, alongside Akshay Kumar. Celebrating the milestone, she took to her Insta stories and shared some pics and videos from the drama. Directed by R. Balki, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas.

