Sonali Bendre on World Cancer Day: Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are game changers

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress and cancer crusader Sonali Bendre on World Cancer Day on Tuesday heaped praise on the initiative Ayushman Bharat and said that it is a “game changers.”

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, emerged as a beacon of hope for families across India, enabling them to access free treatment for serious illnesses in both private and government hospitals. By reducing the financial burden of healthcare, the scheme ensures that even the poorest citizens can receive life-saving medical care.

Sonali, who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018, said: “Today on World Cancer Day, I want to talk about a harsh reality. Cancer affects millions of lives every year and late detection often makes treatment a daunting challenge.”

She added that early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer.

“But for many access to quality health care has been a significant barrier. That's why initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are game changers. By providing accessible and affordable health care countless families can now seek timely cancer treatment and crucially important early detection. The impact is real.”

She shared: “Financial barriers are being broken and people are gaining the confidence to fight cancer. Let's continue to raise our voices for better cancer care and strive for a healthier tomorrow. Together we can make a difference.”

World Cancer Day is an international day marked on 4 February to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer and is an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

Filmmaker-writer and cancer crusader Tahira Kashyap had commended the Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) initiative for making treatment accessible to so many regardless of their financial background.

Actor Emraan Hashmi too lauded government’s initiatives Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY on World Cancer Day The actor shared in a video message that following his son Ayaan’s cancer diagnosis.

