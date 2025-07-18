Some creating fake social media accounts to incite caste conflict: CM Yogi

Varanasi, July 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that certain elements are attempting to create caste-based tensions in society by operating fake social media accounts.

Speaking at the inauguration of a national seminar on tribal icon 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Varanasi, the Chief Minister stressed the need to remain vigilant against such divisive forces.

“Our biggest challenge today is those who seek to divide society. Some people are deliberately trying to incite caste conflict through fake social media accounts. We are taking strict action against them,” he said.

Recalling a past incident, Yogi said, “Two to three years ago, during an arson case, a man was seen wearing a saffron towel, but uttered 'Ya Allah'. Such acts expose those who try to mislead and create unrest. These people must be identified and exposed.”

Referring to recent religious events, he said the state government had imposed restrictions on the height of Tazias during Muharram to avoid accidents.

“In Jaunpur, a Tazia was raised so high that it touched a high-tension wire, resulting in the death of three people and triggering riots,” he said.

The Chief Minister also defended his controversial stance, saying, “I told the administration to hit such people with sticks -- they won’t listen otherwise. No one opposed it.”

He further alleged that armed protests during Muharram in the past often led to violence, making it unsafe for women and girls to step outside.

In contrast, he praised Kanwar pilgrims for their peaceful devotion. “Today, Kanwariyas walk for hundreds of kilometers chanting 'Har Har Bam' with Kanwars on their shoulders. Yet, they are subjected to media trials and branded as rioters or terrorists. This mindset insults India's heritage and faith,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting at the Circuit House in Varanasi on development projects and law and order. He instructed police officers to keep a close watch on those trying to vitiate the atmosphere through fake social media profiles.

