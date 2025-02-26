Soha shares glimpse of puja with Kunal,Inaaya on Herath Poshte: ‘Love, peace and prayer’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) On Herath Poshte, actress Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu offered their prayers on the occasion.

In Kashmiri culture, Herath is the local name for Maha Shivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is particularly significant for Kashmiri Pandits, who observe it with great devotion.

Soha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her and her husband. The video also showed the couple and their daughter Inaaya offering prayers. They were joined by their close family and friends on the occasion.

“Herath Mubarak ! #happymahashivratri love peace and prayer,” she wrote as the caption.

The festival holds great significance for the Kashmiri Pandits, who celebrate it as the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvati by preparing traditional Kashmiri cuisine and offering walnuts.

In other news, Soha shared a glimpse of her intense functional training session earlier this week. She took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself in the gym. The video begins with weighted step ups, jumps, lifting weights, arm workouts, hops, and tire flips.

“Fitness Friday - done and dusted #tgif,” she wrote as the caption.

She had also shared glimpses from her family vacation in Japan. The pictures featured Kunal, daughter, Inaaya exploring some of the most picturesque tourist destinations in the country.

The actress had earlier dropped a heartfelt video featuring her and her family exploring Japan. Soha also added Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D'souza’s song “O gujariya.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Japan and us - a 'matcha' made in heaven if you get my Tokyo drift.”

On the work front, she will next be seen alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in the second installment of the film ‘Chhorii ’, a social horror thriller film.

Released in 2021, “Chhorii,” directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma, and Shiv Chanana, earned praise from audiences for its gripping storytelling and eerie atmosphere.

The horror thriller was a remake of the Marathi film “Lapachhapi” and features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 26 November 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.