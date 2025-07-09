Smriti Irani on wearing Gaurang Shah’s weaves for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress and politician Smriti Irani, who is all set to reprise the iconic role of Tulsi Virani after 25 years in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has spoken about National Award-winning designer Gaurang Shah's “magical” weaves, which she will be seen wearing in the upcoming serial.

“Gaurang Shah has not just designed sarees, he has woven stories, traditions, and modernity into every thread. For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, his work brought alive the soul of Indian craft through the artistry of our weavers,” Smriti said.

For the much-celebrated promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shah wove a chiffon Kanjeevaram for Smriti.

The actress-politician added: “A timeless confluence of heritage and contemporary thought, his creations are nothing short of magic on cloth.”

Drawing from craft traditions across India, the collection for Tulsi Virani’s wardrobe from the show features feather-light Kanjeevarams in chiffon, vibrant silk Bandhanis hand-dyed, ikkats and rare Jamdani weaves where every motif carries meaning.

"It has been a true delight to weave for Smriti Irani, a woman who, through Tulsi, became a symbol of strength, grace, and icon for countless Indian women. Tulsi represents every woman who holds on to her values while moving with the times.”

Shah added that he wanted to create something that honoured that quiet strength.

“These weaves aren’t just clothes, they carry stories, just like she does," he said.

Gaurang added: “We’re continuing to weave for what’s ahead, each piece taking shape as the story does.”

One of the longest-running and successful soap operas, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” commenced airing in 2000 and came to an end in 2008. The show revolves around Tulsi, an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit married to Mihir, grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

It marked a turning point for producer Ekta Kapoor and resulted in iconic serials Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Actress-politician Smriti Irani will be seen reprising the role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay will once again bring Mihir Virani to life on screen.

Others who will be seen in the show include names such as Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Ananad, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia and Tanisha Mehta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.