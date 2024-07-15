Singapore registered fewer marriages in 2023

Singapore, July 15 (IANS) Singapore registered 28,310 marriages in 2023, 3.7 percent lower than the record high of 2022, according to a report released by the Development of Statistics on Monday.

Except for fluctuations in marriage observed during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of marriages between 2014 and 2023 was stable overall, it noted, according to Xinhua news agency.

The median age at first marriage for grooms and brides was 31.0 years and 29.5 years, respectively, last year, higher than 30.2 years for grooms and 28.1 years for brides in 2013.

A total of 7,118 marriages ended in a divorce or an annulment last year, a slight increase from the 7,107 marital dissolutions in 2022, the report showed.

