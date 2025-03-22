Simi Garewal lauds Subhash Ghai's contribution to cinema through his film school

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Simi Garewal, has lavished praise on veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai as they recently celebrated 45 years of their iconic film ‘Karz’.

On Saturday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared Simi’s picture from the ongoing second edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival in the city. He also shared a snippet of her speech from the event in which she lauded the filmmaker for his contribution to Hindi cinema through his film school Whistling Woods International.

The filmmaker penned a long note in the caption, a he wrote, “While receiving trophy from mukta arts ‘ KARZ for celebrating its 45 years at red lorry film festival yesterday - veteran actor SIMI GAREWAL got a big ovation from audience for her memorable performance in ‘Karz’”.

He further mentioned, ‘In her speech SIMI GAREWAL said … “ tho I m always so proud our cult film KARZ by Subhash Ghai but I do applaud more of his initiative to set up a premiere film school WHISTLING WOODS for younger generations in film making n creativity which is called a real success of life “ It was v gracious of you simi jee. N thank u so much with all our respect always (sic)”.

Earlier, the filmmaker had shared the reason behind the title of his memoir, ‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’. The filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture featuring veteran writer Gulzar and himself.

He also penned a long note in the caption sharing what Gulzar once told him. He wrote, “Why did they name your book as karma ‘s child ? Gulzar saab told me the reasons coz it only instinctive talent of child like you cud make such time less classics. It just happens”.

He further mentioned, “It’s your own karma n courage to go ahead n shine as a film maker for 40 years. I felt overwhelmed by his deeper affection n love for me while he launched my book in mumbai film festival. Thank u gulzar sahab. I am still a student (sic)”.

‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman’ was launched at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

