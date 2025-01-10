Sikkim issues health advisory for HMPV

Gangtok, Jan 9 (IANS) In light of recent reports regarding an upsurge in cases of severe acute respiratory illness in China, attributed to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the Sikkim government has issued an advisory to closely monitor the situation, officials said on Thursday.

Sikkim shares around 200 km-long border with China as it is bounded to the north and Northeast by the Tibet Autonomous Region.

A senior official said that the Chief Secretary recently held a meeting with the Health and Family Welfare Department to assess the present threat and review the preparedness of the state.

The official said that the meeting discussed the different aspects of the virus and its mode of transmission along with symptoms if anyone comes under its attack.

"The Health and Family Welfare Department continues to closely monitor the situation and robust surveillance systems are in place. There is no cause for alarm, as the available data suggests the virus is not causing any unusual trends or severe outbreaks in India, " the official said adding that the public is advised to adhere to preventive measures, and consult the nearest healthcare professionals, if experiencing any such symptoms.

HMPV was first identified in 2001 in the Netherlands and has since been documented in almost all parts of the world. The virus primarily causes mild respiratory illnesses, though severe cases can occur in vulnerable groups such as immunocompromised individuals.

HMPV spreads through close contact with infected individuals via coughing, sneezing, handshakes, or from contaminated surfaces. Common symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

The official stated that the government will run awareness campaigns to take preventive measures like frequent hand washing with soap and water, Practicing cough and sneeze etiquette using a tissue or elbow etc. Meanwhile, regular cleaning of contaminated surfaces and voiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness are advised, the official added.

