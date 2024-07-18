Sidharth shares throwback pic with 'football legend' David Beckham, 'cheering partner' Kiara

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback picture on Thursday featuring his wife Kiara Advani and football legend David Beckham from last year’s ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals.

Sidharth took to Instagram and posted the selfie-style image where he, dressed in white, held the camera with Kiara and Beckham smiling into the lens.

In his caption, Sidharth wrote: "#ThrowbackThursday to the most unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals. In Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend David Beckham and my cheer partner, Kiara Advani."

Earlier this month, Sidharth and Kiara attended the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024 in London, describing the experience as surreal and special.

The actor also shared a series of stylish pictures featuring the couple.

Sidharth and Kiara got married in 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, Kiara is set to star alongside Ram Charan in the political action thriller 'Game Changer', directed by S. Shankar.

The actress also has 'War 2' lined up with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, a sequel to the 2019 film 'War' directed by Siddharth Anand, which featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

'War' focuses on Tiger’s character Khalid Rahmani, a former RAW agent and soldier, who has gone rogue, and Kabir, played by Hrithik, who is wrongly framed, brings justice.

