Siddhi Sharma says her spiritual beliefs makes her 'perform scenes effortlessly'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Siddhi Sharma, who plays the lead in the show 'Ishq Jabariya', has spoken about how her strong spiritual beliefs help her act better.

Siddhi, who portrays the character Gulki, feels a deep connection between her personal faith and her character on screen, making her role more meaningful and authentic.

Opening up about her spirituality, Siddhi shared: "I am a very spiritual person, and this stems from my mother’s deep devotion to Krishna. Our entire family, especially my mother and I, are consciously religious and hold a strong connection to Krishna."

"Interestingly, in the show, 'Ishq Jabariya', the character I play, Gulki, is a devotee of Durga Bhavani. This connection between my personal beliefs and Gulki’s devotion makes performing scenes related to spirituality feel natural and effortless for me," she said.

The actress added: "In my daily life, I engage in practices like chanting and kirtan. Every morning, when I arrive on set, I make it a point to play the kirtan of Lord Krishna in my makeup room. This ritual helps me maintain my spiritual connection and brings a sense of peace and focus to my day."

'Ishq Jabariya' is a touching love story about Gulki, a lively young woman who dreams of becoming an air hostess. Despite facing difficulties with her strict stepmother, Gulki stays positive. Along the way, she encounters unexpected turns, possibly finding love in unexpected places.

In a recent episode, Mohini is seen getting ready for an upcoming marriage ritual. Mangal visits Aditya's house to take him and Gulki to Pag Phera. When they reach Ammaji's house, Aditya becomes curious about Ammaji's secret, hiding his true intentions. This adds more mystery to the scene.

With tensions rising and more secrets emerging, viewers are left excited, waiting to see what happens next in the drama.

Starring Kamya Panjabi and Lakshya Khurana, 'Ishq Jabariya' airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.